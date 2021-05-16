Avaya’s good results in the second quarter | News | Market

To go has released financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on March 31, 2021.

The company entered 606 million euros, which represents an increase of 8% year-on-year. Recurrent admission was 66%, 64% more. The ebitda was 145 million euros, which represents a 24.0% income, a year-on-year increase of 220 basis points.

“The manual for our industry is not a secret. It is about being effective in execution and I am satisfied with our performance, which is why we are improving our guidance on several key financial metrics, ”he said. Jim Chirico, CEO Avaya.

Avaya, through its Spaces, Cloud Office and CCaaS solutions, has helped clients such as Qatar Airways, Clemson University, AllOne Health Resource or Atento a implement cloud-based solutions easily. Their proposals “allow employees to optimize their work, collaborating from anywhere, and to clients, live memorable experiences, being able to satisfy their needs through any channel”, they maintain from the company.

Avaya second quarter 2021 results.

The health emergency has been a great challenge for organizations around the world. In this sense, only those who have adopted this digitized work system have been able to migrate their physical workspaces to the cloud in record time.

In the case of Spain, Unison? In just 15 days, its 7,000 employees were able to telecommute efficiently from home through Avaya OneCloud Subscription.

Looking ahead, the provider expects a revenue of between 592 and 604 million euros in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which could translate into a turnover of 2,400 to 2,429 million euros by the end of the year.