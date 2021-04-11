Avaya Extends OneCloud CCaaS to 40 Countries | News | Communications

To go has expanded the availability of its contact center solution OneCloud CCaaS to 40 countries.

This tool offers organizations digital functionalities that better connect their customers and employees through any point of contact, device and communication channel.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS is an essential component of the Avaya OneCloud experience platform powered by Artificial Intelligence, which includes collaboration of workflows on unified platforms.

According to IDC, 84% of users consider “experience” at the same level of importance as the service of the company. 92% affirm that the “experience” of the client has a transcendental importance in the final purchase decisions.

This includes the flexibility, efficiency and innovation on demand of a multi-cloud ecosystem that provides information, analysis and context in real time, to improve customer interaction, through any point of contact with speed and agility.

Avaya OneCloud CCaaS enables organizations to leverage prebuilt applications to extend existing capabilities.

Avaya extends OneCloud CCaaS to 40 countries.Solution benefits

• Connect points of contact. From email, messaging or chat, to social networks. Also with the possibility for organizations to implement initiatives such as BringYourOwnChannel (BYOC).

• Intelligently match customers to employees based on business rules, internal and external context, and desired business outcomes.

• Personalize employee experiences with an adaptable workspace, providing customer information easily with a single dashboard.

• Anticipate each customer interaction by anticipating needs and interacting with customers proactively.

• Quickly and easily incorporate cloud technologies to deliver the precise experience that gives your customers more options, quick responses, and a much more personalized approach.

“Avaya understands that the customer who wants it all wants to consume services the way they do. An on-demand workforce working from anywhere needs instant collaboration capabilities to provide customers with what they want.” Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya.