         Avatarify allows you to use a ‘deepfake’ as an avatar during a video call and impersonate a famous person

Now what video calls have become one of our main areas of interaction Social (and what we have left), people are looking for ways to liven up these gatherings using features like custom backgrounds (all sorts of creative uses are emerging for them).

But, What if they invited you to a video call and your interlocutors did not see you come in but, say, Elon Musk? That was the idea that led developer Ali Aliev to create Avatarify, an open source tool that is capable of superimposing a celebrity’s face on your own in real time. That is, to create deepfake videos from the signal from our webcam.

Avatarify is based on the machine learning model known as “First Order Motion Model for Image Animation”, which requires training with various images of the face or faces to be simulated, but which dispenses with training with images of our face, which makes it easy to exchange the ‘avatar’ in real time.

Aliev has uploaded to YouTube the test he did in front of his friends pretending to be an Elon Musk who had mistakenly ended up on that video call: the reaction of the participants makes it clear that they were able to maintain the deception for a long time. Another subsequent video shows Aliev ‘changing faces’ and consecutively becoming Obama, Steve Jobs, Einsteins or Eminem.

And can I do that too?

Our colleagues from Xataka have tested using Avatarify to reproduce Aliev’s deception (The source code of the program is publicly available on Github). In this article they relate, point by point, how to install it in Windows and how to use it while participating in a video call in Zoom, Skype or any other application like that.

And the conclusion of this test is that …. create deepfakes through Avatarify on a normal computer it may be ok to have a laughBut if we intend to realistically pose as someone else, this is not yet a technology available to the average user. Come on, what it will not strain. To show a button:

Track | FOSSbytes

Share



Avatarify allows you to use a ‘deepfake’ as an avatar during a video call and impersonate a famous person