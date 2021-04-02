‘Avatar’: Why James Cameron Threatened To Fire The Writers Of The Sequels

‘Avatar’ was a historic hit for the big screen, not only for economic reasons but for the advances that it introduced cinematically speaking. Its director and screenwriter James Cameron, aware of this, was very clear where to start with the sequels, always thinking of repeating a very difficult triumph to achieve again. Because when he discovered that his writing team was posing the matter from the wrong point of view, he did not hesitate to get more than serious.

“The financial success of the first film was no fluke” for Cameron who points out that the key is that his simple story “inspired people of all cultures”, recalling that “‘Avatar’ was the number one movie in practically every country”. Thus, in the Marianne Williamson podcast, this filmmaker remembers the almost close to 3 billion dollars with which this fantastic proposal was made, which is now expanding to become a saga.

“When I sat down to write the sequels, I knew there were going to be three at the time and eventually they became four, so I put together a group of writers and said: ‘I don’t want to hear anyone’s new ideas until we’ve spent some time figuring out what worked in the first movie, what managed to connect with viewers and why it worked, ‘”says Cameron.” They still wanted to talk about the new stories, so I said,’ We’re not at that point yet. ‘ Finally, I had to threaten to fire them all because they were doing what screenwriters do, which is trying to create new stories. ‘We need to understand what the connection is and protect it, protect that flame.’

Exhaustive analysis

In the end, Cameron put order and the efforts of each creative were destined to review the first film to map out a three-level structure that explains the unprecedented success of the original ‘Avatar’. Cameron recounts that they concluded that the first level is “the superficial story, which is just the plot,” the second level is thematic, “spiritualism and the themes of capitalism, imperialism, colonialism, human rights abuses and what nature suffers“, and that the most essential level is the third.

A level that the director describes “as a dream that could not be expressed in a sentence. It was a dreamlike feeling of longing to be there, to be in that space, to be in a safe place and that invited to want to stay. to fly, for that feeling of freedom and euphoria, or to enjoy the forest where you can smell the earth. It was something sensory that was communicated on a very deep level. That was the spirituality of the first movie“Will Cameron manage to replicate that I-don’t-know-how powerful as to make history?