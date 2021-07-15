Avatar stars can’t believe the show is still popular and made in the first place

It is entirely possible to state that [entity_embed style=”link-tomatometro” id_entity=”480530″][Temporada] Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 3 (3)[/entity_embed] and The Legend of Korra – 100% are an anomaly within the Nickelodeon catalog. Both are basically high fantasy western anime set in a world reminiscent of several different Asian cultures. It is something that no one would have imagined that the same channel was going to do that in the nineties gave us several Klasky Csupo cartoons as Rugrats and that he eventually produced his most popular show of all time: sponge Bob.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Perhaps it is for that very reason that the channel never knew how to treat either series. This was especially evident in the case of Korra. It is well known that the show had several problems in its production because Nickelodeon did not know if it was going to be successful or not. For this reason, it took everyone by surprise when the channel announced that it was going to create Avatar Studios to revive the franchise and give it the treatment it deserved from the beginning, producing television series, movies, comics and more.

The point is, we thankfully live in the world where Avatar will continue to exist for a while on Paramount Plus. That is a hard thing to believe. Thanks to Comic Book we now know that the stars of the show are just as shocked as everyone else about this turn of events.

We recommend you: Avatar: the Last Airbender: Nickelodeon plans several animated series and films in the franchise

That site recently interviewed Dante Basco and Janet Varney. The first gave life to Zuko in both programs and the second is who gave voice to the homonymous protagonist of The Legend of Korra. The reason they spoke to them is that this month they released the podcast Avatar: Braving the Elements. In it they talk about different chapters of the series.

During the conversation, Basco revealed that he can’t believe the show is relevant 15 years later. In fact, the actor didn’t even imagine the show was going to be done in the first place. In his opinion, it is a project that did not feel like a Nickelodeon thing:

I can’t believe that a project that we did 15 years ago will come up again during the pandemic and that it spreads like fire and how everyone feels about it. I had no idea. No idea [de que el programa iba a ser tan prevalente]. I had no clue this show was going to air when I filmed the pilot episode… This is not really Nickelodeon, this is an Asian and anime inspired epic story of a boy trying to save the world . That doesn’t feel like SpongeBob or Catdog to me. It doesn’t feel like something from Nickelodeon. I still didn’t understand the phenomenon that is Avatar until years later. I mean if I had known, I probably would have kept every one of my scripts back then.

For its part, Varney revealed that he feels that as actors they are used to the fact that if a project sounds great it will never materialize:

This is how we, as actors, are conditioned. The more special something seems to us, the more we’re going to think, ‘I can almost hear the death sentence. This is very good. They won’t let me keep doing it.

On the other hand, recently Brian Robbins, CEO and president of Nickelodeon, revealed, in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, that Netflix is ​​the culprit that they have decided to revive Avatar:

Avatar: The Last Airbender was a series that ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon and was never a great show, but it had an incredible fanbase. We licensed that series to Netflix and it blew up. So we uploaded the Avatar spin-off, The Legend of Korra to Paramount Plus and it was a hit. That’s what led us to our new relationship and bringing the creators of Avatar back to Nickelodeon to create Avatar Studios. We are now on the way to implementing a strategy to establish a full franchise, creating Avatar movies and spin-offs.

Do not leave without first having read: Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Declares He Would Fix A Lot Of The Series If He Could