Avatar: Sokka and Katara revealed to be Native Americans in Netflix series

It has been several months since we last heard about the live-action of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix and this afternoon finally exciting details are revealed. Through the Avatar News portal, it is reported that the ethnic groups of the four protagonists have been confirmed and surely the most fearful of whitewashing will be pleased. This project is really expected by fans of the animated series and the illusions for an adaptation of height are very great. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The first live-action of Avatar: The Last Airbender became a nightmare for fans. The Last Airbender – 6% was directed by M. Night Shyamalan and was in charge of concentrating all the mistakes that could be made in the adaptation; Perhaps the greatest of all was the casting of actors Noah Ringer, Nicola Peltz, and Jackson Rathbone; the director had no shame in whitewashing the original characters when they are clearly based on Asian and Native American figures. And that’s exactly what the Netflix version will correct.

According to Avatar News, Aang will be 12 years old in live-action and will be played by an actor of Asian origin; Katara and Sokka will be 14 and 16, respectively, and their actors will be Native American, while Prince Zuko will be 17 years old and his actor will be Asian. For a long time it has been commented that the water tribe in the animated series is inspired by the Inuit culture located in the arctic regions of North America, so the designation “Native American” would correspond to the original idea. In social networks, the great success that Netflix has achieved in respecting the ethnic groups of the characters is already being discussed.

Netflix live-action ATLA official casting call ethnicities:

– Aang: Asian

– Katara: Native American

– Sokka: Native American

– Zuko: Asian Like the characters’ ages, this is from an official source I saw and confirmed myself. All the info: https://t.co/dcr7wZVzZC pic.twitter.com/FSTsdZVevA – Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) May 27, 2021

All the information is concentrated on Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko, which makes us think that at the moment Netflix is ​​only working on the adaptation of the Water Book. Avatar News Confirms Filming Will Begin In November And Character Auditions Will Not Be Open; Netflix will contact special agencies that can provide actors with the talent and specifications they require. Those selected will be carrying a great weight on their shoulders, we hope they will be able to carry out the responsibility and the fans will be pleased when the official names are published.

On the other hand, a good part of the fandom of Avatar he does not feel confident about the Netflix adaptation. Recall that in August last year the creators of the animated series, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, abandoned live-action due to creative differences with the company. Although they did not give specifications, it seems that the studio was not willing to respect the vision of the famous duo and the anger of the fans became noticeable. Maybe the output of Mike Y Bryan It was too hard a blow for the company and now they are willing to do what the original team had in mind. We will soon discover whether the adaptation succeeds in satisfying the wishes of the public.

Avatar: The Last Airbender It has always been popular on the small screen, however, it achieved greater notoriety in March of last year when it was added to the Netflix catalog in the United States and the fandom increased its number surprisingly. The success of the series inspired shortly after Avatar Studios, a company that will dedicate itself to creating more adventures in the Avatar world; in fact, they are already working on a movie.

The live-action of Avatar: The Last Airbender does not have a release date yet.

