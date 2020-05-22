A follow-up to James Cameron’s box office sci-fi hit “Avatar” will be back next week for the first time since it was interrupted by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday.

Film and TV production stopped around the world in mid-March, but is slowly starting over in some countries, including New Zealand, where the “Avatar” sequence is being filmed.

“Our #Avatar sets are ready – and we couldn’t be more excited about going back to New Zealand next week,” wrote Landau on Instagram, below a photo of two boats on the set. Landau identified them as Matador, an advanced high-speed command ship, and Picador, a jet boat.

New Zealand officials, where coronavirus cases have declined dramatically after the government imposed strict isolation, have approved safeguards for the film industry to resume production. Each set needs permission to bring people back to work.

Released in 2009, “Avatar” was the highest grossing film of all time until July 2019, when it was surpassed by the superhero film “Avengers: Ultimatum”.

Cameron has been working on the “Avatar” sequences for years and its release has been delayed several times. The second part is scheduled to open in December 2021, followed by three more in December 2023, December 2025 and December 2027.

