Avatar 2 will once again show one of its most mysterious creatures

The creative process of Avatar 2 leaves no one indifferent. The second part of the saga created by James Cameron continues to raise interest as its premiere date approaches. If the forecasts are met, the new feature film focused on the inhabitants of Pandora will be released on December 16, 2022.

If there are no delays, which nobody rules out considering Cameron’s history, it would have been 12 years since Avatar surprised the world. In fact, it is something that continues to do. Since 2009, the film had held the highest grossing position in history. Until the arrival of Avengers: Endgame. But a rerun in theaters in China in 2021 again gave Avatar its creditable first place.

In any case, Avatar 2 does not want to be left behind and wants to win over itself. To do this, you are leveraging your strengths. One of them is to recover one of the most amazing creatures in the Pandora Universe devised by Cameron: the Direhorses. Also known as the faithful workhorses of the Na’Vi.

Direhorses also in ‘Avatar 2’

The return of this sort of horse, of the size of an elephant and with six legs The ones that the inhabitants of Pandora, the Na’vi, have been able to tame and ride by connecting with them via neural links via their special appendages, can only indicate one thing: Avatar 2 will come with many battles.

The fact that these mysterious creatures from Pandora return is an important point. Cameron wanted the essence that brought Avatar to glory to remain in Avatar 2. This important detail, in fact, almost overwhelms the writing staff who did not quite understand how to fulfill Cameron’s wish.

With the old or new writers and while we wait for Avatar 2 to arrive, producer Jon Landau has already shown how a sequence is recorded with Direhorses:

Through the Motion Capture system, for the characters and yes, also with horses, James Cameron is building what will be a part of the fantastic world of Pandora.

In any case, taking into account the director’s obsession with technical novelties in his films, this is not new. If the Direhorses will have their space in Avatar 2, in this case it will be the aquatic world that will take all the attention of the new film in the saga. Cameron wanted to capture all the magic of an underwater kingdom on the Pandora Moon and also make it as real as possible. For this, he has used Motion Capture technology under water, taking the protagonists of the film to test your ability to hold your breath underwater.

