Avatar 2: We have new images of how motion capture was done on horses and children

Avatar – 83% of James Cameron is the highest grossing film in the world in history. There’s no doubt. The most surprising thing about this achievement is that it is the first that does not belong to any franchise nor does it have any precedent of any kind. It is not the first time that the director has made a film this successful. The record was previously held by Titanic – 88%, also directed by him, but the analysts explain it to him by having a historical antecedent. In the case of Avatar the affair seemed inexplicable to some because a film starring blue anthropomorphic feline beings was not expected to be an unprecedented success. The most reasonable explanation is that it was the Holy Grail of 3-D and that’s what made everyone want to experience it in theaters, before it was too late.

When you have a money machine of this caliber, the most reasonable thing is for it to become a franchise. The reality is that if we take into account that the first one was released in 2009 it may seem strange that at this point a sequel has not materialized. This has been due to the fact that the path to achieve it has been the most thorny with unexpected complications such as the fact that Disney bought Fox.

At this time, four sequels are expected to be released. Its original release dates were December 17, 2021, December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025, and December 17, 2027. Due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19, the new release dates are: December 16 of 2022, December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028. Of course the director has said that, if the second part and the third do not do well, it is possible that the fourth and fifth are canceled.

Those dates may seem long ago, but on November 14, 2018 Cameron said they had already completed motion capture filming for the first two sequels. In September of last year I said that the filming of live-action scenes for Avatar 2 was complete and that they already had 90% of Avatar 3.

Now John landau, producer of this franchise, shared on Instagram a couple of photos from the set where we can see how the motion capture of children and … horses was recorded. There is something unusual about seeing animals with the same type of circles that we have seen Andy Serkis:

In the Avatar sequels, we use motion capture for things that are big and things that are small.

If you wonder who are the children seen in the image, you have to remember that in the sequels the protagonists are going to have a family. In fact, the producer had already talked about this in an interview:

This is the story of the Sully family and what they do to stick together as a family. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie. They will be forced to leave their home. So they are going to explore different regions of Pandora, which means spending some time on, up close and in the water.

Recently James Cameron revealed that he had to threaten the writers with firing them because, instead of concentrating on telling the story of Jake and Neytiri, they were suggesting new ideas that were unrelated to the story of the first film:

When I sat down to write the sequels, I knew there were going to be three and eventually four became. I put together a group of writers and said ‘I don’t want to hear anyone’s new ideas until you’ve figured out what worked in the first movie, what connected, and why it worked.’ They kept talking about new stories. Eventually I had to threaten to fire them all because they were doing what writers do, which is making new stories. I told them ‘we have to understand what the connection is and protect it, protect that flame.’

