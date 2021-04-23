‘Avatar 2’ shares new photos from filming with Na’vi children and the return of the Direhorses

The sequels of ‘Avatar’ are seeing aft, but there is still a long way to go, so to keep expectations alive one of its producers, Jon Landau, He has shared new images from the filming set on his Instagram account, where the team works capturing the movements of horses, their riders and a child with special suits. Although the photos are quite unique, after the post-production process the horses will become Direhorses, native Pandora animals with a long neck and small head that resembles in size an Earth elephant. According to the canon, in the wild they move in herds and feed on tree bark and shrubs. The Na’vi use them for transportation and use them in hunting and battle. To ride a Direhorse, the Na’vi connect their tail to the antennas making a connection called Tsaheylu with which they can communicate mentally without having to give the orders aloud.

“In the Avatar sequels, we used motion capture for things big and small.”

Although after its premiere in 2009 ‘Avatar’ became the highest grossing film in history (revalidating the victory this year), we will not see its first sequel, ‘Avatar 2’, until, hopefully, 2022, that is, thirteen years later . After this, another three sequels will arrive in 2024, 2026 and 2028, when we will presumably end the adventures on Pandora. All of them aim to push the limits of technology a little further and surprise us more and more with what cinema can now achieve, including state-of-the-art underwater motion capture to take us to the aquatic world of the planet.

What an intensity

In that underwater world we will meet Kate Winslet’s character, Ronal, a member of the Metkayina clan who live on the reefs of the oceans. Winslet, who has had to put a lot of imagination into her performance in the film due to the sheer amount of green screens and special effects that comes with it, describes the experience as “Drinking The Kool-Aid”, an expression used to refer to a person. who believes in an idea that is possibly doomed or dangerous because of the potential rewards. The phrase often has a negative connotation, but it has evolved to mean extreme dedication to a cause a purpose, so intensely that it seems worth dying for: “The wonderful thing about Avatar is that, of course, it touches on big, global issues that have to do with deforestation and what we’re doing to our planet. And that’s what I know. it resonated with me right after seeing the first installment. Working with James Cameron again was an incredible experience. The world of Pandora that they have created and everyone who is part of it, enter that space and join forces with that creative team It’s a bit like “drinking kool-aid.” You see yourself saying, “I’m not sure if that Na’vi spirit would really allow them to judge a person along the way.” Like, wow, something’s happening to me, ”explained the Actress in an interview for ITV’s Lorraine, who has clearly gone deep into her role.