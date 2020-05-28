New Zealand.— ‘Avatar 2’, filming resumed in New Zealand a decade after the release of the famous blue characters.

The film had been suspended due to confinement in much of the world due to the coronavirus crisis, but now shooting has resumed.

It was the film’s own producer Jon Landau, who confirmed in an interview with the magazine RNZ return to filming.

Landau also worked on ‘Titanic’ with James Cameron who said in the post that he was very grateful to be able to work together again.

On the fact that the film will be made mostly in New Zealand, he said:

“We feel very comfortable because of the actions of his government and the responsibility that the people assumed there to stop the virus. We feel that we are returning to the safest place in the world thanks to the team of people with whom we have worked. ”

He noted that the tape resumes with a very careful, detailed and diligent security plan that will keep everyone as safe as possible in these unprecedented times.

‘Avatar 2’ will tell the story of Sully and her family and everything parents do to keep them together.

Here Jake and Neytiri have a family and explore Pandora spending quite a bit of time underwater.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit big screens in much of the world next December 2021.

“I think with Avatar we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an amazing world with fantastic characters to follow, just as Peter Jackson did with‘ The Lord of the Rings, “said the producer.

