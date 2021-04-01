Avatar 2: James Cameron threatened to fire screenwriters for inventing new stories

Do you remember Avatar – 83%? No, we are not talking about Aang and his gang. Back in 2009, James Cameron directed a movie about blue aliens that became the highest grossing movie ever. Since that sensational response, a significant number of sequels have been in development and finally next year we will see the first of them, Avatar 2, but the process to get there was not easy as the director admits that he had to be strict with his scriptwriters to find the right story.

In the podcast of Marianne williamson, James Cameron explained that he was very strict with the scriptwriters he collaborated with to make Avatar 2 and the other two sequels that will follow. For him, it was very important not to deviate from what made the original the highest grossing film in history and he had to threaten to fire several screenwriters who kept thinking about new stories from that world before continuing on what we saw in theaters . This said:

When I sat down to write the sequels, I knew there were going to be three and eventually four became. I put together a group of writers and said ‘I don’t want to hear anyone’s new ideas until you’ve figured out what worked in the first movie, what connected and why it worked.’ They kept talking about new stories. Eventually I had to threaten to fire them all because they were doing what writers do, which is making new stories. I told them ‘we have to understand what the connection is and protect it, protect that flame.’

Avatar, for those who do not remember or saw it when they were very young, follows the story of Jake (Sam Worthington), an ex-military man who, after the death of his twin brother, is enlisted in a project that “pilots” artificial bodies of aliens Na’vi, natives of the planet Pandora, in which a valuable mineral with great energy capacity is hidden. His mission is to find a diplomatic way to solve the advance of humans without raising tensions between the two species.

The film became the highest grossing film in history and remained so for 10 years until the release of Avengers: Endgame – 95%. However, this year he regained that title after his return to theaters in China. Although the sequels have been in development since its launch, Cameron has taken his time to develop more installments and apparently much of that care responds to his concern about having a similar response again.

And what exactly was this extraordinary collection due to? It would be a bit simplistic to say that it is simply about its history and the various environmental, anti-colonial and cultural identity issues it explores, as it also received a lot of attention for what were once the great advances in digital technology to create the aliens. and the world of Pandora. Will the sequels be able to replicate the success without that factor now that we’re so used to premium CGI? We will have to see it, it would be very clumsy to underestimate Cameron, after all he is one of the highest grossing filmmakers in history and responsible for unmissable classics like Terminator – 100% or Titanic – 88%.

Details about Avatar 2 and its sequels remain a mystery. The director has been filming the second and third installments for the last four years, in mid-2020 he assured that the filming of the first had already concluded. Sam worthington and Zoe Saldana will return for the roles of Jake and Neytiri. The film was originally going to be released later this year, but due to the pandemic it was delayed to December 16, 2022.

