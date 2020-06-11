the four new films in the saga that & nbsp;James Cameron& nbsp; plans to premiere throughout the 2020s, is causing a real drama in & nbsp;New Zealand. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 12 “> The shooting of Avatar 2, the first of the four new films in the series that James Cameron planning to premiere throughout the 2020s, it’s causing a real drama in New Zealand.

The alleged political favoritism from which the production of Avatar 2 would have benefited is causing major tensions in New Zealand. (Image: 20th Century Fox)

After receiving official authorization to return to the country and resume production, the team and cast of the film would have already passed one of the two weeks of mandatory quarantine that they must keep, and they will soon be able to return to the set.

However, many New Zealanders and industries based in the country are showing their discontent with what they point out as a clear "political favoritism".

"What are the rules at the border? Right now, it seems that if you are a friend of the government, you have a business. If not, you are alone. There should be a single rule for everyone… It is unacceptable politicians to choose by hand who can enter the country," says the politician in statements collected by Stuff.