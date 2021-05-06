Avalon presents the ” David Lynch Universe ”, a journey through the filmography of the director of ‘Mulholland Drive’

On June 11 and coinciding with the re-release in cinemas of ‘Mulholland Drive’ on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the “David Lynch Universe” will be inaugurated in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​a pop up space in which the world of music can be recreated. director’s movies.

In addition to the aforementioned film, for at least a month you will be able to see seven other iconic titles from David Lynch’s filmography: ‘Eraser Head’, ‘The Elephant Man’, ‘Blue Velvet’, ‘Wild Heart’, ‘Twin Peaks: Fire walks with me ‘,’ Lost Highway ‘and’ A true story ‘.

The “David Lynch Universe” can be enjoyed exclusively at the Golem Cinemas in Madrid and the Multicines Balmes in Barcelona. The cinemas will be set and decorated for the occasion. In addition, in the Wong Kar Wai Universe line that was held last January, the action will also feature special presentations and meetings.

As of this May 11, the “David Lynch Passport” will be on sale exclusively in the Avalon Store: A limited edition with which to travel through the director’s filmography at the best price, on the day and past that the viewer prefer, within the month of projections. Likewise, tickets for each screening can be purchased individually, through the website or box office of each cinema, in both cities.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that as of June 11, both ‘Mulholland Drive’ and the other seven titles detailed above will reach more cinemas throughout the country (although without activities or the passport promo). At the moment the cycle is already confirmed in the following cities, and in the coming weeks we will update the list of rooms:

A Corua (Yelmo Rosales Cinemas)

Ferrol (Duplex)

Santiago de Compostela (Numax)

Vigo (Helm)

Gijn (Ocimax Helm)

Oviedo (Yelmo Los Prados)

Vitoria (Florida Guridi)

San Sebastin (Trueba)

Bilbao (Golem Alhndiga)

Logroo (7 Infants)

Pamplona (Golem Yamaguchi)

Saragossa

Barcelona (Helm Icaria)

Lrida (Screen Funatic)

Burgos (Vangolem Arlanzon)

Len (Van Gogh)

Salamanca (Van Dyck)

Valladolid (Broadway)

Madrid (Yelmo Ideal, Yelmo Luxury Palafox)

Mallorca (Cineciutat)

Alicante (Alicante Gate Helmet)

Valencia (Babel, Yelmo Valencia)

Malaga (Albniz, Yelmo Vialia)

Seville (Avenue)

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Yelmo Las Arenas)

Tenerife (Yelmo La Orotava)

More information on the official website of the Universe David Lynch.