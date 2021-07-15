Avalara improves tax solutions to enable global companies to manage their VAT records, calculations and returns

SEATTLE, July 15, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced updated products to help businesses comply with the new VAT regulations for electronic commerce in the EU in force from July 1, 2021: Avalara VAT Registration, Avalara AvaTax for VAT and Avalara VAT Reporting. In recent years, a spate of major legislative changes to VAT has further overwhelmed vendor companies across Europe. Businesses facing global trade compliance challenges are looking for integrated solutions to keep pace with regulatory changes.

“The new e-commerce reforms in the EU have a profound impact on international and domestic vendors operating in Europe,” said Kevin Permenter, research director at IDC. “E-commerce businesses and business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) marketplaces can equally benefit from automated solutions to simplify the entire VAT compliance cycle from registrations to calculations and statements, “he continued.

EU VAT reform saturates businesses with complications

On July 1, 2021, the member states of the European Union (EU) implemented significant changes in the tax obligations for B2C e-commerce, such as the obligations of market providers, the single window and the import single window. These reforms are part of an initiative to address the 137 billion euro tax fraud gap in e-commerce. Each reform brings changes and associated complexities for domestic and international sellers in the EU, such as:

The Single Window (OSS) allows sellers in the EU to report their pan-European distance sales on a single VAT return in their home country instead of having multiple VAT records across Europe. The aim is to encourage cross-border online trade and promote trade in the EU single market by reducing compliance obligations.

The import single window (IOSS) offers non-European sellers the option to register as a single import window in a single EU state to declare VAT on B2C sales and imports of orders under 150 euros. However, non-European sellers may need an intermediary to register as a single import window. There are examples where a facilitating market (see market supplier obligations regulations) or a delivery service may intervene to declare and pay VAT. If any of the sellers choose not to use the import one-stop shop, the customer may have to pay the delivery or customs agent to obtain their goods.

The market provider you need online marketplaces to collect VAT rather than sellers as assimilated supplier. Due to the rapid increase in digital commerce, the supplier considered legislation is intended to ensure that VAT is collected on all online sales, including those carried out in markets.

“These changes, which have been part of the EU roadmap, herald a great opportunity for business growth. Companies of all sizes and types, including e-commerce and markets, can now access the largest trading bloc in the world. world, “said Salim Ali, Senior Vice President of Avalara’s International Division.

Automate VAT compliance with Avalara

Avalara’s enhanced VAT compliance solutions provide global businesses with features that help them navigate new EU-wide OSS, IOSS and market vendor regulations, as well as optimize overall VAT compliance through automation.

Administration of the VAT registry. Streamlines the process of investigating and obtaining VAT records for various countries:

Streamline VAT records. Reduce time and money in registration in each country through a single automation of the process in a single language and eliminate the manual process of exchange between companies and tax authorities to receive approved registrations more quickly.

Address the requirements of tax representation.Avoid delays and defaults with comprehensive tax representation. A tax representative is a local entity that represents a non-resident company and that assumes shared responsibility for VAT compliance. To date, 19 countries across Europe require foreign companies to register a tax representative to administer the procedures and obligations for filing VAT returns with local tax authorities.

“Managing the VAT registration procedure on our own was very complex and time consuming, especially when it came to managing our market operations,” said Abi Lucas Maia, CEO of Yum Biltong LDA, a supplier of products. of high quality biltong. “Avalara VAT Registration saves time and frustration by making the process as simple as scanning the documents into the system and getting on with other things,” he continued.

VAT calculation management. Compliance with new legislation and improve the accuracy of VAT calculations in national and cross-border transactions:

Avalara AvaTax for VAT helps companies calculate VAT with a higher degree of precision to comply with new compliance rules and regulations across the EU. Thus, retailers around the world will be able to:

Increase VAT compliance. Reduce audit risk by applying up-to-date tax information to all transactions when billing and collecting customers.

Improve operational efficiency. Free up resources dedicated to VAT calculations by automating the lengthy process of adding and maintaining complex tax rates and rules across multiple systems. AvaTax for VAT automates upgrades with integrations to business systems such as enterprise resource planning (ERP), point of sale (POS), e-commerce, and other customer applications.

Improve the customer experience. Reduce surprise delivery costs for international customers by taxing Delivery Duties Paid (DPP), where the seller is responsible for duties, taxes and other fees, at the time of purchase.

Management of VAT reports. Streamline the VAT declaration process by automating with more precision and control. Avalara offers three levels of VAT reporting platforms designed to accommodate the reporting needs of businesses of all sizes:

Avalara VAT Reporting for Small Business provides small businesses with an online self-service portal to simplify the management of international VAT returns. In this way, small businesses can:

Increase business internationally. Reduce the complexity of VAT compliance as the small business expands into new international jurisdictions by using an updated tax filing calendar and easy-to-use tools to properly format local VAT returns.

Increase business efficiency and data visibility. Save time, reduce total preparation and filing cost, and increase visibility of the entire filing process using an online self-service portal.

Avalara Managed VAT Reporting provides small and medium-sized businesses with an automated international VAT filing and refund solution to manage the entire VAT preparation and filing process in all jurisdictions. In addition to the benefits of VAT Reporting for Small Business, this solution allows companies to:

Automate VAT filing for multiple countries. Using intelligent automated preparation and submission technology to simplify the entire reporting process, regardless of the number of channels used or the countries to which it is sold.

Avalara Managed VAT Reporting Premium offers medium and large companies an outsourced solution for the personalized management of the presentation of VAT returns. In addition to the advantages of Managed VAT Reporting, this solution allows companies to:

Reduce business interruptions, thanks to a dedicated preparer who helps ensure local VAT returns are filed correctly and on time, while reducing the need to train staff and disrupt ongoing business processes.

“Europe is a critical region for the continued growth of vendors, retailers and markets,” says Sanjay Parthasarathy, Avalara’s chief product officer. “New reforms and compliance rules across the EU have created new complexities for international businesses and our enhanced VAT solutions provide the technology needed to simplify, streamline and manage the entire VAT compliance lifecycle,” concludes Parthasarathy.

