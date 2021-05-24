Avalanche will broadcast an NFT collection of the Mexican soccer team Chivas

Avalanche has announced the issuance of a special edition of NFT’s of the Mexican soccer team Chivas within its network with the help of the Mexican development company Avocado Blockchain.

In the midst of a tide within the cryptocurrency market, Avalanche, an open and programmable platform for decentralized blockchain financial applications, has announced the issuance of NFT’s by Club de futbol Chivas, one of the main teams in Mexico, with the help of the Mexican company Avocado Blockchain to celebrate the 115th anniversary of its founding.

The NFT auction will begin on June 7 and close a month later on July 9, the NFT collection will feature unpublished material curated and designed by the Club. According to Avalanche, a percentage of the money raised in this auction will be donated to the Jorge Vergara Foundation, a non-profit association focused on the health of children and adolescents in Mexico and around the world.

Club Deportivo Guadalajara is the soccer team with the largest number of fans in Mexico and the United States. It has 115 years of history and traditionally plays only with Mexican players.

According to Amaury Vergara, president of the Mexican soccer club, this is the reason why the NFTs will be broadcast:

“The Guadalajara Sports Club has always been characterized by innovating and giving its fans new experiences. With the ecosystem of NFTs and digital collectibles in Mexico in full maturity, we want to digitally approach all our followers, in Guadalajara, Mexico and beyond our borders

Avalanche spreads in Mexico

The Avalanche network has focused on achieving the merger of three key sectors in Mexico:

BeInCrypto has been informed about the incorporation of its technology with the State Government of Quintana Roo for the issuance of government documents in a digital and traceable way as well as the sum of efforts with the Genobank company for the certification of COVID tests.

Ricardo Vázquez, in charge of business development for LATAM at Ava Labs, and Ingmar Frey, Managing Partner of avocado blockchain, added:

For Ava Labs and Avocado Blockchain it is important to have allies open to innovation, such as Chivas. Working together, we will accelerate the adoption of digital assets and collectibles, while providing new interaction alternatives for the sports marketing industry.

Incorporation of DeFi and NFTS protocols into the Avalanche network continues to grow Due to its technological feasibility, it is capable of processing more than 4,500 transactions per second and instantly confirming transactions.

