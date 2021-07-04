Avalanche disappears 19 people in Japan and buries about 80 houses after heavy rains



View of the disaster caused by an avalanche in Atami, Japan.

Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / . / .

At least 19 people are missing and some 80 houses were buried by a landslide in Japan.

The mighty avalanche composed of dirt, sewage and debris It was the result of heavy rains this Saturday.

According to the Associated Press report, which cites sources from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, some 80 homes in Atami were buried.

Another 100 people would be underground

An official from the agency said that more people, about 100, could be underground.

Search efforts continue to try to remove survivors.

At first, the public television NHK gave the figure of 20 missing. Subsequently, a Shizuoka prefectural spokesperson, identified as Takamichi Sugiyama, indicated that the district confirmed 19 missing persons, while anticipating that that number could increase.

Torrential rains have impacted various parts of the Asian country since the beginning of the week. The experts explained that the water loosened the dirt, increasing the risks of landslides.

The avalanches would have apparently struck multiple times with the speed of a vehicle.

In a video recorded by residents of the aforementioned city, the moment when the blow of earth, black water and debris devastates everything in its path can be seen.

Two people have died after being dragged to the sea by one of the avalanches. Coast Guard officers discovered the bodies.