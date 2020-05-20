The new version of iOS 13.5. Those from Cupertino have worked hard on developing base software for their mobile devices. In recent times, those of Cupertino have focused on how they can help users to manage with their mobile phones with the present pandemic and it seems that they have achieved a good result. We tell you what are the biggest news.

What’s new in iOS 13.5

Those of Cupertino have decided that their devices have to help users in this pandemic in one way or another. So some of the news that we find in iOS 13.5 They are intended for the use of the terminal at this time when hygiene and precaution are of the utmost importance.

Let us begin with a developer API for COVID-19. This novelty comes from the fruit of the work combined with Google to generate applications that warn users if they are close to another person in order to keep their distance. With this we will see in the future new functions for the different smartphones with warnings to their users.

Technology can help health officials rapidly tell someone they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Today the Exposure Notification API we created with @Google is available to help public health agencies make their COVID-19 apps effective while protecting user privacy. – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 20, 2020

Other novelties come to FaceTime to keep tiles stable of those who are speaking on the call, but the most interesting and most demanded also features the front camera of the devices. It is true that FaceID is a powerful layer of security, although it has been shown that it does not get along well with masks. Now your terminal will recognize you even if you wear a mask and it will serve you perfectly if you pay with Apple Pay.

Finally, as usual, some errors have been corrected that in this case are oriented to the consumption of the devices. Now Apple devices will save more money on their batteries and use them more efficiently in the future.

Also available iPadOS 13.5

As you know, Apple last year split the operating systems of its mobile devices. This does not mean that they are out of step, since the bitten apple strives so that the versions of iOS and iPadOS go to par. With this we want to tell you that if you have an iPad you can now download the new version of iPadOS 13.5 that includes the news that we have mentioned before.