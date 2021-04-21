availability and prices in Spain

The Nokia C30, Nokia G10 and G20 and Nokia X10 and X20 will go on sale in Spain next month.

At the beginning of this same month of April, Nokia presented 5 new low-end and low-mid-range terminals, the Nokia C20, Nokia G10 and G20 and Nokia X10 and X20, of which we can now confirm both its availability as its official prices in Spain.

Nokia C20

The first of the new Nokia smartphones that are already available in Spain is the Nokia C20, a low-end device that has a screen of 6.52 inches with HD + resolution and a brightness of 400 nits, a processor Unisoc SC9863a which comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD cards up to 256 GB.

What are the best Nokia phones of 2021? Shopping guide

As for the rest of the features, this is a device that only has two cameras, a rear one that mounts a 5 megapixel sensor with led flash and a forward of the same resolution, which equips a 3,000 mAh battery with 5W fast charge, which has 4G connectivity, dual Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB connection and 3.5 mm headphone jack and as an operating system it comes with Android 11 Go.

The manufacturer ensures that this mobile will have 2 years of quarterly security patches.

This entry-level terminal will be available for purchase in Spain in the month of May through the manufacturer’s official store with a price of 109 euros.

Nokia G10 and G20

Second, we find the Nokia G10 and G20, two low-end terminals, but with higher performance than the previous model.

Thus, the Nokia G10 is a device that has a screen 6.57-inch LCD with HD + resolution, a processor MediaTek Helio G25 that comes with 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage, expandable by microSD cards of up to 512 GB and a 5,050 mAh battery that promises up to 3 days in length.

In the photographic section, this mobile has a triple rear camera composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 8 megapixel front camera.

Furthermore, this Nokia G10 is equipped with a fingerprint reader on the side, Dual Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a dedicated button for the Google Assistant, FM radio, a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

As an operating system it has Android 11 (Android One) with 2 years operating system updates and 3 years of monthly security patches.

For its part, the Nokia G20 has the same screen as the previous model, a processor MediaTek Helio G35, 4 GB of RAM memory, 64 or 128 Gb of internal memory expandable via microSD cards up to 512 GB and a 5,050 mAh battery.

On a photographic level, this model is equipped with a quad rear camera composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor, a sensor 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a camera for selfies of 8 megapixels.

In terms of connectivity and operating system, it has the same features as the Nokia G10.

The Nokia G10 and G20 will go on sale next month with a price of 159 and 179 euros respectively.

Nokia X10 and X20

Finally, the Nokia X10 and X20 are two mid-range terminals that have a 6.67-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution, and a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G that comes accompanied by 4 and 6 GB of RAM in the case of the X10 and 6 and 8 GB of RAM in the case of the X20 and two versions of internal memory of 64 and 128 GB in the case of the X10 and a single 128 GB version in the case of the X20.

These two terminals have a quadruple module of rear cameras signed by Zeiss that only differ in their main sensor, which is 48 megapixels on the X10 and 64 megapixels on the X20. The rest of the sensors are made up of a sensor 5 megapixel ultra wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. We also find differences in the front camera that in the X10 it is 8 megapixels and in the X20 it is 32 megapixels.

Both mobiles also have a 4,470 mAh battery with 10W fast charge, 5G connectivity, dual band Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, FM radio and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Regarding the software, the Nokia X10 and X20 have Android 11 (Android One) and have guaranteed 3 years of operating system updates and 3 years of monthly security patches.

The Nokia X10 and X20 will be available for purchase in the month of May through the official store of the brand with the following prices:

Nokia X10 4/128 GB: 329 euros.Nokia X20 6/128 GB: 379 eurosHow Nokia became the queen of mobile cameras 10 years ago

Remember that these two terminals arrive without charger in the box, but they both bring a free screen protector and the Nokia X20 to older incorporates an Eco casing, which is compostable so that it does not harm the environment.

Related topics: Phones, Nokia

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all