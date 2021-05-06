availability and price in Spain

Xiaomi presented in March the new Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10 5G. However, It was today when the Asian manufacturer has decided to officially launch both products in Spain.

These are two models that seek to conquer the mid-low range with prices ranging between 229.99 euros for the Redmi Note 10 5G (in its 4GB + 64GB version), and the 249.99 euros for the Redmi Note 10S (in its 4GB + 128GB version).

Both models stand out, mainly, for their 5,000 mAh battery, but they differ in other aspects such as the processor, RAM and cameras.

Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S has a screen 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay. Some of its standout features are an Arc side fingerprint sensor, a 360-degree light sensor setup, and immersive dual speakers.

If we talk about the photographic section, we find a configuration of four sensors on the back. It is a main chamber of 64MP, ultra wide angle 8MP, a macro camera of 2MP and a depth sensor of 2MP. As for the processor, Xiaomi once again chooses MediaTek. This time with a Helio G95.

Features of the Redmi Note 10SScreen 6.43 inches with AMOLED technology and FHD + resolution Rear cameras 64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensorFront camera13 megapixelsDimensions and weight160.46mm x 74.5mm x 8 , 29mm and 178.8 grams of weight

ProcessorMediaTek Helio G95 RAM memory 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM Storage 64 or 128 GB of UFS 2.2 memory Biometrics Fingerprint sensor on the side Connectivity 4G, NFC, infrared, Bluetooth and GPS Available colors Onyx Gray, Pebble White and Ocean Blue Battery and charge 5,000 mAh with fast charge of up to 33 W

Large batteries are the new standard and the Redmi Note 10S is not far behind. It has 5,000 mAh capacity and 33W fast charge. In addition, the phone case has a charger that provides the maximum supported power.

This terminal, meanwhile, can be purchased in one of the following colors: Ocean Blue, Onyx Gray, Pebble White.

Redmi Note 10 5G

The Redmi Note 10 5G differs from the other models in the same family by its high-speed connectivity. It has an immersive screen 6.5-inch DotDisplay with sample rate of 90Hz. However, thanks to AdaptiveSync technology, it can adapt automatically from 30Hz or 60Hz to watch videos up to 90Hz for games.

Xiaomi has chosen the processor mediate. This chip, together with the software, allows the terminal to have a 20% higher performance than the previous generation of the terminal and 40% more energy efficient.

As for the photographic section, the Redmi Note 10 5G has a main sensor of 48MP, a macro of 2MP and a depth sensor of 2MP. The terminal is available in the colors Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue, Aurora Green.

Features of the Redmi Note 10 5G Display 6.5 inches, IPS, 90 Hz and FHD + resolution Rear cameras 48 megapixel main, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor Front camera 8 megapixels Dimensions and weight 161.81mm x 75.34mm x 8.92mm and 190 grams of weight ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 700Memory RAM4 GB of RAM memory LPDDR4Storage64 or 128 GB of memory UFS 2.2BiometryFingerprint sensor on the sideConnectivity5G Dual SIM, NFC, infrared, Bluetooth and GPSAvailable colorsChrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue and Aurora GreenBattery and charging5. 000 mAh with fast charging up to 18 W

When will the new Redmi be available in Spain?

Xiaomi has announced that the new devices will be available in the main stores and operators in Spain from the second week of May.

From today May 6 until May 9, the Redmi Note 10 5G (in its 4GB + 64GB version) will be available at a promotional price of 199.99 euros in the company’s web store, Amazon and PC Components. Subsequently, its price will be 229.99 euros.

The 4GB + 128GB version will be available at a special price of 229.99 euros in the company’s web store, Amazon and PC Components. Subsequently, its price will become 249.99 euros.

The Redmi Note 10S, will be available in “early bird” promotion on May 11 in its 6GB + 64GB version for 229.99 euros in the company’s web store, Amazon and PC Components. Subsequently its price will be 249.99 euros.

