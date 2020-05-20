Globo Esporte affirms that the club from Santa Catarina and ex-Corinthians reached an agreement for a contract lasting until January 2021

The Avaí midfield, in the resumption of competitions, can gain an important touch of experience according to information published last Tuesday night (19) by the ‘Globo Esporte’ portal.

This is because the vehicle stated that Ralf, a name historically linked to his performances and achievements for Corinthians, reached an agreement with the Azzurra board to reinforce the team thinking, mainly, of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship of this year.

Wanted by Latin Football to confirm or deny the information, Avaí has ​​not yet commented on the matter.

If Ralf’s arrival in Ressacada is confirmed, the player will return to activity after being out of the scene for the entire first semester. That’s because, with the arrival of Tiago Nunes at Corinthians, the 35-year-old athlete knew he was not part of the coach’s plans. This situation, in fact, came to generate a statement with a strong tone of hurt in Ralf’s time.

– I hung up and kept thinking. Upset and thinking. I didn’t prepare, they didn’t prepare me. If you let me know before, a month before … The coach had been with the club for two months and knew who he could count on. Could you tell me: “You are not in the plans”. Beauty. But so? “Tomorrow you will not be presenting again”. They didn’t give me a chance, he doesn’t know me. But I respect the coach, his opinion. Don’t you want to count on Ralf? Beauty. But I have a story at the club, it’s not like that. We understand the work philosophy, but it was not to treat me as if I were anybody – he said in February of this year in an interview also to ‘Globo Esporte’.

