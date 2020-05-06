Avaí resumed training, but individually and through an online platform. Everything was monitored by the technical committee, including commander Rodrigo Santana, and with tips from physical trainer Jaelson Ortiz. In this first moment, the focus was on the recovery of strength and power of athletes.

“We were careful to include activities aimed at preventing injuries. An important answer for everyone. Physiologist Pedro Mohr is collecting individualized training load information. Therefore, the athletes’ commitment to our goals for the year was fantastic” said Ortiz.

Avaí conducts online training with players

Photo: Disclosure / Avaí / Estadão

The Santa Catarina Championship has been paralyzed since the middle of March due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and the athletes were on vacation since April 1st. The work will be done throughout the week, but has already pleased the fitness coach.

“We had an extraordinary response from the athletes in terms of commitment. It happened everything we imagined. The importance of the athletes receiving the video in advance, the training material with the whole sequence. This helped with the training to have a sequence. very logical “, celebrated.

The goalkeepers had no problem and had a specific training done by goalkeeper coach Wlamir Machado. “They are practically doing the same work as before, specifically physical and then technical work, doing strength, transition in speed and reaction. They also worked with the ball, strength and speed. The goalkeepers will have more work with the ball, with spare training, pass and replacement. We will vary in this sense “, explained Wlamir about the work of Lucas Frigeri, Glédson, André and Cláudio Vitor.

Avaí qualified in the leadership of Catarinense and will now face Chapecoense in the quarterfinals. The knockout, however, still has no defined date and time.

