Filmmaker Ava DuVernay was selected for the Film Academy Board of Governors for the first time.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday its new members, which include the director of “Selma” (“Selma: the power of a dream”), the producer of “A Star is Born” star ”) Lynette Howell Taylor and casting director Debra Zane. The academy has increased the number of women and minorities on the board.

Re-elected governors-in-office include Whoopi Goldberg, “Dolemite Is My Name” (“Dolemite”) writer Larry Karaszewski and Participant Media Executive Director David Linde, among others.

The organization that awards the Oscars said that the number of women on the board from 54 to 25 went from 25 to 26 and from black to 11.

The Board of Governors represents each of the 17 branches of the academy and works to establish the organization’s strategy, finances and “fulfillment of its mission.”

DuVernay, who was nominated for an Oscar for her documentary “13th” (“Amendment XIII”), has been an active and vocal member of the film academy for years. He recently endorsed David Oyelowo’s claim that members of the academy threatened to crush the chances of awards for “Selma” in 2014 after wearing T-shirts with the words “I Can’t Breathe” for the film’s premiere. in New York in honor of Eric Garner.

The academy condemned the threats on Twitter, writing: “Ava & David, we hear you. Unacceptable. We are committed to progress. ”

The Oscars this year face unprecedented challenges as a result of the pandemic. In April, more than a month after theaters closed and many festivals canceled as a precautionary measure, the Academy announced revised eligibility requirements for this year that allow films released on streaming services to be considered for the Oscars.

Academy President David Rubin and Executive Director Dawn Hudson told the AP at the time that their response to COVID-19 will remain flexible. No decision has been made on plans for the Governors’ Awards, which are presented annually in the boreal fall in Los Angeles. And for now, the 93rd Academy Awards are still up for February 28, 2021 in Los Angeles.