Ava DuVernay and Tom King react to New Gods cancellation with emotional messages

The DCEU is an ever-changing, cinematic universe. Another proof of this recently arrived with the recently announced cancellation of the film. New Gods and the Aquaman spin-off – 73%, The Trench. They did it with a most peculiar announcement:

As part of our DC saga, some of the titles in development including New Gods and The Trench they will not move on. We thank our colleagues Ava DuVernay, Tom king, James Wan and Peter safran for their time and collaboration during this process and we look forward to continuing to work with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in your capable hands if they come to fruition in the future.

These words have undoubtedly made several think that it is not a definitive cancellation, but why have they emphasized that if they come to revive these projects they will bring back their respective creative minds? It has been speculated that it could be a sign that they are used in other things. For example, in a new version of what was originally planned in the Snyderverse. I think another possibility is that they have said it that way as a way to make it clear that this decision did not have to do with the people behind those projects. In other words, to make it clear to us that this is not a problem of creative differences. The projects simply no longer fit into the studio executives’ plans and it seems they don’t want the four of them to waste their time on something that was already dead.

Some DC fans are frustrated by this news, while others, as I said, see it as a sign that Warner is saving the gods for a sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Now we know that Ava DuVerna, the director and screenwriter of the film from New Gods, and and his co-writer, Tom king they are equally frustrated by the news. DuVernay wrote on Twitter to King, who is famous for his work as a comic book writer in DC, to thank him for his work on this project and to show his disappointment that he will not be able to tell the story they had planned:

Tom, I loved writing New Gods with you. I am angry that the saga of Barda, Scott, Granny, Highfather and the Furies ended this way. Immerse yourself in the Fourth World of Kirby with you was the adventure of a lifetime. No one can take that away from us. Thanks for your friendship. And remember Darkseid Is.

The phrase Darkseid Is, apart from referring to the shirt in the image, is a reference to a popular phrase from the comics that simply implies that Darkseid is God, since one of the ways to interpret one of the names of the Judeo-Christian god precisely it means “he who is.” Tom King was quick to respond to such an emotional message:

Ava! I am incredibly proud of the work we did. It was a pleasure to see you bring your talent and passion to these characters. I really felt like we were honoring Jack Kirby’s legacy and I wish we could continue. That scene between Barda / Scott where… Damn!

Ava! I’m so incredibly proud of the work we did, it was such a joy seeing you bring your passion and talent to these characters. I really felt Kirby’s legacy was being honored here and I wish we could’ve kept going. That one Barda / Scott scene where… damn. – Tom King (@TomKingTK) April 1, 2021

Both messages make it clear that they are officially out of the project. It doesn’t seem to make the same dubious sense that Warner’s statement does. It gives a feeling that the movie is definitely not going to happen with them. On the other hand, it seems to me that it should be remembered that the Scott they both mention is one of the New Gods: Scott Free. In the comics he is known as Mr. Miracle and, precisely, the best miniseries about the character was written by Tom King himself, which earned him an Eisner in 2018.

