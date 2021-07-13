AV receivers | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

An AV receiver is needed if you want a true cinema experience, surround sound, whether you are watching a movie in your home theater room or listening to music.

What is an AV receiver and what is its function?

An audio / video receiver is a central processing unit for home theater systems that performs multiple tasks simultaneously. You can connect speakers and pair them with other devices, such as a TV / CD / DVD or any other player. The AV receiver also provides surround sound.

What are the considerations when choosing an AV receiver?

The AV receiver receives signals from multiple input sources and decodes them. The more inputs and outputs a device has, the more devices can be connected to it, such as CD / DVD players, televisions, mobile phones, game consoles, iPods, and more. Many AV receivers are also equipped with a built-in AM / FM radio. Quality devices are also equipped with HDMI connectors. Make sure the correct types of inputs / outputs exist. The latest receiver offers digital data connections that give us better audio / video quality in comparison.

The performance of AV receivers per channel is measured in watts. Higher power usually means better sound quality than lower power.

Typically the output power range is 20-200 watts per channel. Choose an amplifier that provides at least 50-100 watts of output per channel.

What brand of AV receiver should we buy?

A wide variety of brands offer excellent buyers of home theater systems. We won’t be disappointed with the Denon AVR-X3600 H or Marantz SR8012, Pioneer SC-LX901 receivers, but the Anthem, Yamaha or Onkyo AV receivers are great devices too.

AirPlay compatibility:

AirPlay is a product of Apple Inc., which enables wireless transmission between audio or video devices. Users can use AirPlay to stream wirelessly through the receiver from any iOS device and digital app like Pandora.

Receivers made with the latest technology offer automatic speaker calibration and generally automatically adjust the sound of connected devices, such as speakers or subwoofers. A calibration microphone can be used to make adjustments according to the size of the speaker and the distance between the speaker and the listener.

Most receivers have a graphical interface so that you can get all the information you need about the receiver’s functions and the details of the songs that are being played.

Do you need an AV receiver?

If you have a large flat screen TV then it can be the centerpiece of your home theater system. The latest models have smart features built in, but they are not a substitute for a dedicated AV receiver.

If you want to buy an AV receiver, you will need a television that has enough input jacks for all the different video sources, such as DVDs, Bluray players, game consoles, and more.

If you have a separate sound system, you can use the AV receiver to ensure that it always offers the best possible performance when you watch TV, play games, or watch movies.

You can buy a preamplifier, digital signal processor, and amplifier separately, or an AM / FM tuner, but you may want to choose an AV receiver as it performs more than one function at a time.

If you just watch TV and find the sound from your TV to be appropriate, you don’t need an AV receiver.

However, if you want better sound or want to use more than one device (Xbox, PS4, etc.) on your TV, you definitely need a good quality AV receiver.

4K image resolution is very important, as are Dolby Atmos and DTS: X functions to achieve 3D surround sound. The best AV receivers are also capable of playing all HDR formats. HDR10, DV (Dolby Vision) and HLG formats are also useful functions. By using multi-room AV receivers, you can play different music, movies, and programs in several different rooms or on multiple televisions.