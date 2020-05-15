Botafogo continues with virtual training, with no date for resumption of activities at Nilton Santos. Coach Paulo Autuori stressed that the moment is not to think about the return of games in Brazil due to the current stage of the coronavirus pandemic. The commander also admitted that players should be more positioned on the topic.

“You cannot make a decision without listening to the players, the coaches, everyone in football. That is the great criticism I make of Brazilian football. I think that there is a lack of initiative, because the class of players is very strong. Maybe don’t know how strong they are. My dream is to enable the player to see one in the CBF presidency. Someone who will go out there and be revered.

Autuori also spoke of Botafogo’s attempt to bring in another well-known player in world football. The alvinegros tried the Ivorian Yaya Touré and the Nigerian Obi Mikel.

“We want to have great players, but we have a group that we respect. We can grow with it. If we can add more competitiveness, the better. But, we have to live in reality. I don’t want to think about things that could happen,” he said.

The commander only became more tense when asked about the dismissal of employees by Botafogo.

“It is something that makes us very sensitive. It is happening in football and throughout the corporate world because of Covid-19. Anyway, the clubs have to take much better care of their own management. At the moment, things are even more debilitated. . It is very hard “, completed.

Botafogo will only put into practice any measure for the return of players after the release by the authorities. The alvinegra board said that hardly any changes will be made this month.

