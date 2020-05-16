After four months of the plane crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people, the results of the autopsies were finally released and show that both the pilot and the other eight passengers were sober during the helicopter trip. The tests also show that everyone died immediately after the plane crash in California.

The group was going to a junior basketball tournament when the accident occurred. Numerous possible causes were considered as the investigations were carried out, and mechanical failure options were discarded after a series of analysis. Now, the results show that there was no possible previous consumption of alcohol or drugs by the pilot who drove the aircraft.

Reports from the Los Angeles police colonel’s office provide medical data, but without detailed specifications of how brutal the accident was. The description covers scenes in which broken bones, dismembered body parts and a strong smell of burning clothes from those that were left were found.

NBA star and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was only identified by his fingerprints after his body was found a little further away from the wreckage, but in the vicinity of the accident. The reports are accurate in stating that both he and the other passengers died instantly due to the brutal blow of the head trauma.

Although unrecognizable, investigators were able to identify the remains of Bryant’s body through ‘reminders’ of the former player, such as his colored sneakers, which he wore on the day he died. His tattoo with his wife’s name, Vanessa, was unrecognizable. Gianna’s body was found on the opposite side of her father, amid debris.

Ara Zobayan, an experienced pilot who often transported Bryant, climbed the helicopter quickly and was quickly successful in passing through thick clouds when the aircraft took a sharp left turn and ended up diving into hills in the city of Calabasas, California. The fatal fall was considered accidental.

The only chemical compound found in Kobe’s body was methylphenidate, sold under the name Ritalin, used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorders and narcolepsy.

