A press release from the Hennepin County Coroner’s Office in Minneapolis indicated that George Floyd’s death was caused by a heart attack aggravated by an officer’s submission and compression on his neck. In addition, death was classified as homicide.

Floyd’s death while in police custody and subdued on the floor with the pressure of a policeman’s knee on his neck, has been the cause of multiple coast-to-coast protests in the United States.

A preliminary report on Friday, May 29, had indicated that Floyd showed no signs of suffocation or strangulation.

Earlier Monday, an independent autopsy made at the request of Floyd’s family reopened the controversy Monday by concluding that the African-American man died of suffocation, something the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office had ruled out in its preliminary analysis of the last week.

Independent coroners indicated that the weight on Floyd’s back, the cuffs on his wrists, and the position of his body disabled his lungs from working.

“What we found is consistent with what people saw. There is no other pre-existing health problem that could have contributed to the death,” said Dr. Michael Baden, one of the two coroners who carried out the independent autopsy.

On Friday, the Minneapolis District Attorney’s Office formally charged Officer Derek Chauvin, the cop who was shot by passers-by with a knee to Floyd’s neck, of third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter.

The other three officers involved in the arrest are not in custody and are still under investigation. Freeman says he anticipates there would be charges.

Minneapolis Commissioner John Harrington confirmed the arrest of Chauvin, who had been fired from the police force after Floyd’s death.

