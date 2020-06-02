While official analysis cites pre-existing health problems and drug use as conditions involving the death of the black man by a police officer, an independent examination points to “mechanical asphyxiation” as the cause of death. Autopsy tests confirmed on Monday (01/05) that the The death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police action in Minneapolis, USA, was, in fact, asphyxiated homicide. However, official analyzes and independent examinations have different versions of causes of death.

Protesters protest against police violence in Washington

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Floyd, 46, was arrested by the police and immobilized on the street by a police officer, who pressed his neck with his knee for several minutes, despite the victim saying several times that he was unable to breathe. His death sparked a wave of protests in several cities across the country, which in some cases were marked by disturbances on the streets and violent clashes between protesters and police.

A bulletin released by Hennepin County medical officials, who conducted the official autopsy, confirms the conclusion of death after homicide also released by an independent autopsy, but both differ on the factors that would have caused Floyd’s death.

“The victim suffered cardiorespiratory arrest while being immobilized by law enforcement officials,” says the document on the cause of death. The original complaint against the officer accused of Floyd’s death said there were no signs of strangulation.

Like “other significant conditions”, which possibly would have contributed to the death, the test points out that Floyd had recently used methamphetamine and suffered opioid fentanyl intoxication, in addition to suffering from hypertension and heart problems.

Two other doctors who performed independent examinations and two lawyers from Floyd’s family said he had no pre-existing health problems that could have contributed to his death, as well as having no information on the victim’s drug or alcohol abuse.

Allecia Wilson of the University of Michigan, one of the doctors who performed the independent autopsies, said evidence points to “mechanical asphyxiation” as the cause of death, which means that some form of physical force interfered with the victim’s oxygen supply.

Images recorded by people at the scene show not only that Officer Derek Chauvin immobilized Floyd for about nine minutes, but that two other officers were pressing the victim’s back with his knees. Doctor Michael Baden, who participated in the independent autopsy at the request of the family, said the actions of the other policemen also prevented Floyd from breathing.

“We can see that, after just under four minutes, Mr. Floyd is without movement, without life,” he said, stressing that the victim had no previous health problems that could have contributed to his death.

Chauvin was fired from the police and detained last week, charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The family’s lawyers, Antonio Romanucci and Ben Crump, said the other three policemen who participated in the action along with Chauvin should also be charged.

Crump pointed out that the independent autopsy and video footage make it clear that Floyd was dead when he was lying on the floor, with the police on his body. “The ambulance was his hearse,” he said.

RC / rtr / ap

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

On ‘live’ with STF action targets, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’



Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.