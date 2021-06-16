Autopista 3170 magazine, now on sale: the 10 stars of …

The number 3170 of the Autopista Magazine is now on sale, an edition with a multitude of really interesting content, among which we highlight a selection with the 10 best novelties already available since this summer, among which the new Qashqai, X3, 308 stand out. , Fabia …

June 15, 2021 (08:00 CET)

Autopista 3170 Magazine, on sale now

Starting today, Tuesday, June 15, the new issue of Autopista Magazine (no. 3170) is on sale at authorized kiosks and points of sale. an edition in which you can enjoy a multitude of attractive content. Among them, do not miss our special report with the 10 best new car novelties that have just been released, many of them, already on sale: nNew Peugeot 308, Nissan Qashqai, BMW X3, Skoda Fabia, VW Polo, Mercedes C-Class…

So that you do not lose detail, we will show you below all contents which are included in this new issue of the Autopista Magazine.

Top 10 for summer

A complete buying guide with ten new models arriving and the alternative that you can buy right now.

Cupra Formentor vs BMW X2

The Formentor arrives ready to stand up to the powerful German army, represented here by the BMW X2. Sporty, effective … does anyone give more?

BUY YOUR MAGAZINE HERE OR IN DIGITAL FORMAT IN THE APP MOTORPRESS IBÉRICA STORE

Electrurban futures

VW’s plans go through a new generation of electric urban models … made in Spain.

We spoke with…

Jorge Díez, design director of Seat and Cupra, on the present and the future of the brand.

Lexus NX

All the secrets of the second generation of the Lexus SUV.

Jarama Summer Nights

Come and enjoy the largest motor amusement park in Madrid’s Jarama circuit.

Renault Arkana E-Tech

Renault’s attractive SUV coupe bets on this plug-in hybrid variant to add 100% electric driving moments.

Manolo’s Hug Award

The Spanish Car of the Year juries reward the career of Enrique Lorenzana, Génesis’ sales and after-sales director.

We drive the BAC Mono

We get behind the wheel of this original single-seater sports car with a 330 hp engine.

Long-haul test

We reached 25,000 kilometers with our Renault Captur E-Tech. This is how the test has run.

F1: maximum pressure

The pressure is taking its toll on all drivers this season.

The best F1 drivers

We review the career of the always controversial pilot Alain Prost.

From yesterday to today

From 1986 to 1990, this is how we have changed at the level of automotive supply, mobility, technology, safety …