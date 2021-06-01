Autopista 3169 magazine, now on sale: Mercedes until 2024

The new issue of Autopista Magazine (number 3169) is now on sale with a clear prominence for Mercedes. Attentive to the calendar of news from the star’s signature until 2024 and to the first in-depth test on board the electric EQA. All this and much more in your favorite car publication.

June 1, 2021 (08:00 CET)

Autopista 3169 Magazine, on sale now

From today, Tuesday, June 1 is put on sale in kiosks and authorized points throughout the country the new number of the Autopista Magazine (number 3169). In this new edition, we have compiled for you all the secrets calendar with the next new Mercedes-Benz launches, which will be accompanied by the first thorough test of one of its electrical revolutions, the EQA.

In addition to the surprises and technological novelties from the star’s signature, in No. 3169 of the Autopista Magazine You can find many more interesting content, which we will detail below.

Mercedes EQA

In an exemplary role, it embodies its role as an electric SUV far removed from the GLA electric sanbenito.

Mercedes futures

The trickle of brand novelties begins to flood all corners of the market. Electrification and digitization mark progress.

Ford Kuga FHEV

With a hybrid gasoline engine and 4×4 traction, this Kuga combines dynamic needs with ecological obligations at a very good purchase price and cost of use.

The warranties of a car

We tell you in 10 steps everything you need to know about what the guarantees offer.

Cupra born

The first electric of the brand is ready. Emotional and sporty that marks a new era.

Skoda Fabia

It will arrive at the end of the year, but we have already climbed.

BMW 430i Convertible

The new Cabrio of the Series 4 is lighter and more performance, and presents as a novelty its canvas roof.

Subaru Outback

Special by design and by its symmetrical permanent all-wheel drive. The sixth generation adds many other virtues.

Carlos Sainz and the Dakar

The Spanish driver goes to Audi for the Dakar 2022 and with a new 4×4 and electric prototype still under development.

Formula 1

Can Carlos Sainz Jr. be a champion with Ferrari?

The best F1 drivers

The new “episode” reveals the exploits of the French pilot Didier Pironi.

Opel Manta B GSI (1987)

Despite being widely criticized in its day, it has always been a very interesting car. We test it.