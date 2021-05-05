Autopista 3167 magazine, now on sale: Dacia Sandero Stepway

The number 3167 of the Autopista Magazine is already on sale, an edition in which one of the main protagonists is the new Dacia Sandero Stepway, which we thoroughly tested and analyzed. But there is more, much more…

May 4, 2021 (14:30 CET)

Autopista 3167 Magazine, on sale now

It is done for sale at authorized kiosks and points of sale the new number of the Autopista Magazine (nº 3167). In this new edition, one of the prominent protagonists is the new generation Dacia Sandero, whose version Stepway we thoroughly test and analyze it in great detail.

In addition to the Sandero Stepway, in Highway 3167 you will find another series of contents extremely interesting and attractive. Here you have them all.

Supertest: Dacia Sandero Stepway

It is not just a cheap car, its Stepway version is well prepared for everything and has made a great leap in quality, comfort, dynamic behavior and safety.

Future plans for Porsche

The Cayenne, Macan, Boxster or Cayman add to the electrification in the future roadmap of Porsche. We will give you all the details.

We spoke with…

Inma Martínez, expert in artificial intelligence and its application to the automobile.

Seat Leon TGi

The new León is now available in its version powered by compressed natural gas or CNG.

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in

Toyota’s SUV adds to its range an interesting plug-in hybrid version with 70 kilometers of electric range.

Volkswagen ID.4

Second model on the MEB platform, this electric SUV can reach ranges of more than 500 kilometers.

VW ID.3 vs VW ID.4

We look for the differences and the similarities between these two models from different segments but with some points in common.

Dacia spring

Dacia is also revolutionizing the electric car market with its Spring, the cheapest option on the market.

Euro 7

With the entry into force of the new regulations scheduled for 2026, will it be goodbye to the combustion engine?

WRC: this is how the championship goes

Ogier as leader and a lot of equality between Toyota and Hyundai. The World Rally Championship promises a lot of excitement between now and the end.

Ferrari SF21

The Ferrari car, in the hands of Sainz and Leclerc, is more competitive. We analyze the keys.

The best F1 drivers

In this new chapter we review the career of Nigel Mansell, a rider who marked an era alongside Senna, Prost and Piquet.