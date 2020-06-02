The Tesla Autopilot is a great thing. A feat of autonomous driving and a benchmark for the entire industry. But it is not infallible. The man who stars in this story, who suffered an accident because his Tesla Model 3 did not anticipate a truck that had been overturned on the highway, knows this very well.

The incident occurred in Taiwan, but it has reached us because a traffic camera was focusing on the scene. The truck had just overturned and the assistance had not yet arrived. In fact, it is appreciated how the driver was on the inner shoulder to signal the approaching vehicles to slow down.

But then the Tesla Model 3 arrived. And judging by what you see in the images, everything suggests that its driver, a 53-year-old man named Huang, was distracted. We know this because the car does not change its speed despite the presence of the truck and only brakes when it is already a few meters away and the impact is inevitable.

Huang has admitted that he was driving with the Autopilot system activated. Under normal conditions, it affects steering and acceleration to ease the driver’s task. But Tesla notes that it is still mandatory to keep your hands on the wheel and pay attention to what is happening on the road, because full autonomous driving is not yet complete.

Everything suggests that Huang was not looking at the road at the time of the accident. After all, if he had, he would have seen the truck long before and braked. Beyond its responsibility, the fact that the Model 3’s sensors were not able to anticipate danger is worrying, since it calls into question the reliability of autonomous driving.

Despite the violence of the coup, the driver survived.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.