Autonomous Communities begin to remove certain models of masks with graphene: this is how you can recognize them | Life

A type of concrete mask made on the basis of graphene could cause, in certain cases, respiratory diseases, and we tell you those that have been withdrawn from the market.

Surgical masks and FFP2 are our main protection weapon, along with social distancing and common sense, so as not to get COVID-19, but unfortunately not all the masks we have on the market are equally efficient, and far from it safe.

In the last hours the Government of Canada has ordered remove from the market some masks that use graphene in their composition and they are currently evaluating their potential health risk. This has also set off alarms in our country where the Basque Government has announced the withdrawal of two masks that contain graphene, focused on professional use.

These masks were being distributed among the staff of different public, educational, police and health organizations and have been used in hospital and primary care services in Ávila, León, Palencia, Segovia, Valladolid, and also in much larger areas of the Country. Basque, Andalusia and Madrid. However, the Madrid City Council has announced that they have withdrawn 500,000 masks with graphene.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has asked the Ministry of Consumption for explanations to grant clear and quick guidelines on the use of masks in whose manufacture graphene is used.

As it has become known, the affected masks are a surgical IIR, a disposable graphene and biomass mask from the manufacturer Shandong shengquan, distributed by Amevisa SAU, and a FFP2 Healfiber, from the same manufacturer, provided by Iturri SA

According to the Basque health authorities, there is no evidence or clear scientific studies that demonstrate the danger of graphene and neither that there is a risk to health. However, according to the union CSIFSome Asian manufacturers include graphene, a material composed of carbon atoms, among the components of their masks that in certain cases could cause damage to the lungs. And it is that the inhalation of graphene nanofibers can cause inflammation in the mucous membranes and lead to other types of much more serious diseases.