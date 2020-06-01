While the general trend in the increasingly fragmented current television panorama is the decrease in the audience of traditional channels (with the honorable exceptions of certain programs and channels that have managed to remain strong), the regional channels included in the Fort boast of strength . In 2019, and for the third consecutive year, its televisions grew in audience. While in 2018 the average daily quota was 7.8%, in 2019 the figure improved to 8.2%, the best result in the last six years, according to data from the Kantar Media auditor.

The upward trend is further reinforced by the data for the month of January: the 8.4% share of the screen they achieved translates into an average daily increase of 3.3% compared to the same month in 2019. The weight of Autonomous channels in the news slot, that is, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday: in January 2020, the average screen share at that time was 12%.

Within the autonomous communities, TV3 remains the most viewed by far. In 2019, it achieved an average of 14.6% of screen share, a figure that rose to 15.6% this January. They are followed by TVG (9.3%), Aragón TV (8.8%), ETB2 (8.3%) and Canal Sur (8%).

“These data demonstrate strength in regional public audiovisual services in a changing environment such as audiovisuals today. Viewers support our content and service in the face of the multiple options that the market offers, “Juande Mellado, president of la Forta, says in a statement.

The strength of the regional ones is also reflected in the 323 audiovisual productions that were jointly financed in 2019. Of these, 60 were fiction feature films, 74 documentary feature films, two animation feature films, 85 were television documentaries, 15 television films, four miniseries , 11 fiction series, 18 documentary series, two animation series and 52 short films. The joint creation projects between channels in La Forta stand out, a collaboration that made possible series such as La Sala, in which nine regional channels participated, or El Último Show, produced by Aragón TV but to be broadcast in six other regional networks in Forta and in Extremadura Television.

