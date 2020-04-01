A study suggests that autonomous cars detect black pedestrians worse than white pedestrians, in evidence that the sensors developed by the industry have not yet reached the peak of their development. The entity behind this research is the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States.

This is not the first time that a similar conclusion has been reached, since several experts denounce that the algorithm with which this type of technology is perfected does not receive representative examples from society as a whole. Hence, in some cases it is more accurate than in others.

In this specific case, the researchers collected images of citizens that they grouped according to the Fitzpatrick scale, a system that is used to classify skin tones. The conclusion is that, in the case of black people, the error rate is 5% higher than in white people.

“We have provided evidence that standard object detection models work more precisely in the lighter shades of the Fitzpatrick scale than in darker ones,” said study leaders. “This type of behavior occurs with images of pedestrians and is exacerbated in the case of pedestrians hidden behind objects.”

Of course, the technology is still far from being deployed, which suggests that the industry will be able to perfect its sensors to correct this circumstance before autonomous mobility is an accessible option for the general public.

The detection of objects, of people in this case, is a vital element in this type of mobility since it allows the vehicle to react to unforeseen driving circumstances, and thus avoid accidents. Full autonomous driving is not yet legal, although many brands are already researching and doing experiments on it.

