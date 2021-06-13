autonomous and packed with AI to release workload on humans

Employees at Amazon’s warehouses will soon have new coworkers: Ernie, Bert, Scooter, and Kermit. It is about the new autonomous and artificial intelligence robots from Amazon, which he says will help release workload and improve the safety of human workers.

With the idea in mind of reduce workplace accidents by 50% by 2025, Amazon has launched these four new robots. It is a goal in which they are investing more than 300 million dollars in security products each year. Without further ado, let’s see what each of the new robots is about.

Four robots, four different tasks

Ernie is the first of the robots, his main task is pick up and deliver packages and boxes of mobile units to humans. In this way, the human has to bend less and stretch the body less, greatly facilitating the task. Ernie is a kind of robotic arm that sucks the boxes to grab them and moves them on a mechanical belt to move them.

The second of the robots is Bert. Bert say it is one of the first fully autonomous robots to have created. Your goal is to move through department stores to transport boxes and other items from one place to another. All this without the need for a human to supervise it, thus freeing up a large part of the work, especially in terms of time. They say it will eventually be able to move larger and heavier loads.

We also have Scooter, a robot that Amazon says is also used autonomously and also to transport loads. In this case it is like a small locomotive, loading a series of freight cars or trailers with packages. It moves autonomously and takes the packages from a certain point to another chosen one.

Finally we have Kermit, another autonomous robot designed to transport loads. In this case the load is simply empty boxes. Kermit is autonomous but not as autonomous as Bert for example, he requires magnetic tapes on the ground to guide him.

Amazon indicates that some of its robots are already in an advanced stage of development and will begin to be introduced little by little this year in some of its warehouses. Automating jobs at Amazon is something that will come sooner or later. Not in vain are they already investing billions in retraining their workers for more technical positions.

Via | Amazon