Autonomies and experts raise the pressure on Darias to put second doses of AstraZeneca next week

Regional governments of the PP and the PSOE and the experts those consulted by the Ministry of Health insist that people under 60 years of age who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca should complete your immunization with the second of this same vaccine. This Friday the Public Health Commission will meet to decide what to do, and the meeting could result in a statement contrary to what the minister defends, Carolina Darias, who wants to wait for the clinical trial to progress, which he hopes will endorse putting a second dose of Pfizer.

If the decision is finally made to continue with AstraZeneca, it will mean that the first punctures of the second dose will start already next week, because that is when the 12-week period between one dose and another will begin to expire for the first people who were inoculated with the Oxford University vaccine,

Will affect several million people, workers in professions considered “essential”, members of the State security forces and bodies, firefighters or teachers who began to be vaccinated in February. Specifically, in Catalonia they did it on February 12; in Andalusia, on the 21st, and in Madrid, on the 25th. Sources of this third point out that in this community alone there are more than 500,000 people waiting to know what solution is given to their situation, after the Interterritorial Health Council stop vaccination with AstraZeneca under age 60, in the face of rare but rare cases of thrombi reported in several European countries.

The decision must be taken by consensus -majority- and for the moment autonomies such as the Community of Madrid and Andalusia (both of the PP) or the socialists of Aragon and Castilla-La Mancha argue that those under 60 should get a second dose of AstraZeneca.

This is what the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the option favored by the Health experts of the Presentation of Vaccines, According to sources familiar with the process.

This last body is made up of experts from the Ministry, the communities and different scientific societies and its recommendations are the base the scientific council in which the Ministry of Health usually supports their proposals to the communities.

Facing the meeting of the general directors of Health this Friday, the Vaccine Presentation is shown closer to the voices calling for those under 60 years of age who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca to be inoculated with the same vaccine in the second dose.

This is what the Community of Madrid will defend, which is directly committed to remove the age cap to vaccinate with AstraZeneca, and also the general directors of Health of Aragon and Castilla-La Mancha, who defend to “get” the second dose of the Oxford vaccine.

Thus, it is also aligned with the EMA, which a week ago was very clear about it. “The committee recommends continuing to give a second dose of Vaxzevria [el nombre comercial de AstraZeneca] between four and 12 weeks after the first, in line with the product information “, concluded a report from his Committee on Medicines for Human Use, of which he was a co-speaker Sol Ruiz, Head of the Division of Biological Products, Advanced Therapies and Biotechnology of the Spanish Medicines Agency.

Darias bets on Pfizer

All these positions collide with that of Darias, who openly defends that it is better to wait to have “scientific evidence”, Although this implies lengthening the period between one dose and the next, which the EMA insists that it should not exceed 12 weeks that will begin to be fulfilled shortly.

The minister insisted on this idea this Wednesday after the Interterritorial Council and has returned to it this Thursday in an appearance in the Health Commission of Congress. As he argues, France, Germany or Finland are already vaccinating with a second dose of Pfizer without having scientific evidence that the Government wants to confirm with a clinical trial that the Carlos III Health Institute has just started, but that will not have the first results until middle of May. Until then, the Government does not see a problem in extend the time between doses. In this case, Darias has cited the case of Ireland, which instead of 12 weeks is letting 16 go by.

In fact, the minister pretended not to have to make a decision until the results are ready preliminary clinical trial, but the claim of the communities to find a way to continue led him this Wednesday to convene the Public Health Commission that will decide this Friday.