Automotive-inspired watches, the ultimate gift

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Time, that concept that escapes us at every moment, either by taking advantage or wasting its transience. It may be an illusion, as the British physicist Julian Barbour put it and his idea of ​​memory as slides that do not require a time frame, but mark our daily lives. Our expectations, our desires and our purposes are framed by numbers, whether it is in the long term or in the short term. A device anchored to our wrist reminds us but goes further. Time is what we use to choose the winner of a F1, Moto GP or e-Prix Grand Prix, among others. For this reason, the association between automotive and watchmaking is as natural as it is squeezable, creating unique pieces of dynamic and sporty beauty that every petrolhead dreams of. The latest gem to hit the market is the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph developed by IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes-AMG.

It is common for the most luxurious firms on the market to make their collaborations and sponsorships, hence many of these watches are not accessible to the vast majority. Innovation, technology and careful design represent the best of both worlds, which are resolved in craftsmanship to offer exclusive products. Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Mercedes-AMG, among others, are some of the brands that dress their drivers with a jewel of millimeter precision.

The union between Porsche and Tag Heuer It is one of the most significant, with a collection that grows under the parameters of avant-garde, sportiness and tradition that both emblems represent. The Tah Heuer Carrera Porsche Chronograph Special Edition, on a steel or leather bracelet, is the ultimate reflection of a shared passion for excellence.

These associations have brought so much tail that other less luxurious firms, such as DS Automobiles, have also opted for watchmaking. The PSA’s premium spearhead bet on the BRM Chronographes R180 for the superior finishes, giving them all the prominence on your dashboard. This piece pivots at startup and hides as soon as we turn off models like the DS7 Crossback or the DS X E-Tense concept car. If you are thinking of decorating your doll with one of these pieces, you cannot miss the following gallery.