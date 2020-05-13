The General Health Council reported tonight that the activities of manufacturing of transportation equipment (including the automotive industry), mining and construction will be considered as essential activitiess, so they can restart operations.

In its Twitter account, the agency published 4 agreements reached this Tuesday after its third meeting, prior to the presentation of the plan to return to the new normal, to be held by the President this Wednesday.

1.- The construction, mining and manufacturing of transportation equipment are included in the list of essential activities. 2.- Restrictions are released for school and work activities in non-contagious municipalities that have neighborhoods with also contagious-free municipalities. – General Health Council (@DeSalubridad) May 12, 2020

4.- From June 1, 2020, @SSalud_mx will define a weekly traffic light for each state. Each color will allow certain economic, educational and social activities with specific intensity levels. – General Health Council (@DeSalubridad) May 12, 2020

On Monday, the auto industry called on authorities to resume their activities no later than Wednesday before the reopening of that sector in the United States on Monday, May 17.

US automakers rely heavily on supplying domestically manufactured partsTherefore, various private entities urged the US government to press for the revival of the automotive sector in Mexico.

Also on Monday, the presidents of the Concamin, Francisco Cervantes, and the National Council of the Maquiladora and Export Manufacturing Industry (Index), Luis Aguirre, pointed out that most of the manufacturing companies have made progress in implementing sanitary measures and protection of personnel for reopening, in order to minimize the risk of contagion.

The automotive sector has also made progress in this regard with hygiene and distancing protocols within its facilities, as well as measures to detect suspected cases and isolate them from other personnel.