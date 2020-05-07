Senators of the Republic discussed with representatives of the automotive industry the challenges facing this sector before the entry into force of the T-MEC

Patricia Mercado, senator of Movimiento Ciudadano, explained that the Automotive industry has raised the need for all of its production line resume activities simultaneously in the countries that make up the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

To do this, in the third virtual meeting of the Special Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of the T-MEC, indicated that it is necessary to know their health and safety plans for workers, including concerted measures with local mobility authorities for their transfer.

Senators and senators of the Republic discussed with representatives of the Automotive industry the challenges facing this sector in view of the entry into force of the T-MEC and the economic effects of the pandemic due to coronavirus COVID-19.

At the aforementioned meeting, businessmen stressed the importance of standardize the regulation to compete fairly, as well as the need for all their production line resume activities simultaneously in different countries.

Through her social networks, the president of the Special Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of the T-MEC, Claudia Ruiz Massieu, and the president of the Foreign Relations Commission, Hector Vasconcelos, announced that there is industry concern about the effects of the world crisis on the implementation schedule of the Treaty.

For her part, Senator Imelda Castro Castro considered it an obligation of legislators to support a strategic sector for national development, since it represents 3.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and more than 3.6 million jobs depend on it.

He explained that the main concern is that before the imminent entry into force of the trade treaty with the United States and Canada “the regulations are not completely clear so that the sector can compete”.

Castro Castro indicated that the representatives of the Mexican Associations of Automotive Distributors; National of Producers of Buses, Trucks and Tractor-trucks; Mexican of the Automotive Industry; and Nacional de Autopartes stated that the lack of rules of origin can generate discretion of the business counterpart and affect the national industry.

With information from Notimex