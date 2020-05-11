Automotive Industry Entrepreneurs reminded President López Obrador of his promise to reactivate Mexican plants on Wednesday afternoon

The automotive industry has been detained in Mexico since March 30, when the Mexican Government declared the health emergency for COVID-19, which accumulates 35 thousand 22 cases and 3 thousand 465 confirmed deaths in the country.

Entrepreneurs reminded the President of his promise to revive the sector five days before their counterparts in United States, where it is expected to open next Monday.

This would imply reactivating the Mexican plants on Wednesday evening, assured Óscar Albín, executive president of the National Auto Parts Industry (INA).

Even so, in the morning, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, He announced that he would meet with his government this Monday to announce the reactivation plan “on Wednesday or Thursday.”

Although there are some plants that assure that they will return to operation from May 18, Fausto Cuevas, director general of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), criticized the government’s lack of clarity.

“In no case have they been able to clearly determine dates neither when nor how we would be returning. That is what is urging us, that certainty, “he said.

28 percent drop in auto parts and 35 percent in sales expected

The Mexican automotive sector will have a fall of 28 percent in production of auto parts and 35 percent In vehicle sales this 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis, representatives of this industry estimated on Monday.

The value of the auto parts production It would close the year, “in the best of forecasts”, with 26 thousand 956 million dollars less than in 2019 to add a total of 70 thousand 877 million dollars, he warned

“In the month of March the work stoppages began and we had a drop in manufacturing. In April (it was) practically zero auto parts manufacturing. Throughout North America, only 25 thousand cars of approximately 1.4 million that are manufactured in the normal months, “said Albín.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Association of Automotive Dealers (AMDA) It updated its previous forecast from a 25.5 percent annual drop to a 35 percent drop.

This adjustment occurs after a decrease in sales of 23.1 percent in the first four months of the year, which implies 99,766 fewer vehicles than in 2019, with a drop of 64.5 percent in April alone, explained Guillermo Rosales, CEO deputy of the AMDA.

“This decrease that we are registering as a result of health emergency It is taking the vehicle sales data to a lower number even than we registered during the 2009 crisis. It is, without a doubt, the most complicated moment that we have had to face, ”he said.

These numbers align to those presented by the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI) Last week, which show that vehicle manufacturing decreased 98.76 percent compared to April 2019, with only 3,722 units produced.

Furthermore, the exports fell 90.2 percent, as only 27,889 light vehicles left the country.

At this Monday’s press conference, the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Truck Producers (ANPACT) It also announced a 76.9 percent drop in wholesale of those types of vehicles.

“We sincerely require very acute attention, to strengthen our motor transport companies, which are not only in the line of fire currently in the pandemicThey are key to economic recovery, “said Miguel Elizalde, executive president of ANPACT.

With information from EFE