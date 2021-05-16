Automotive employment grows 3.4% compared to the first quarter of 2020

EUROPE PRESS

Updated Thursday, April 29, 2021 – 11:42

According to data from the EPA, the Spanish automotive sector ended the first quarter of 2021 with 19,000 more workers, compared to last year, when the activity closed in March.

The automotive sector in Spain, which includes both the manufacture and sale and repair of vehicles, ended the first quarter of the year with an employment volume of 573,800 people, which represents an increase of 3.4% compared to data from the same period of the previous year. According to data from the Active Population Survey (EPA) published this Thursday, the Spanish automotive sector ended the first quarter of the current year with 19,000 more workers, due to the comparison with last year, when the coronavirus crisis.

In March 2020, due to the mobility restriction measures put in place by the Government to contain the spread of Covid-19, vehicle factories and sales and repair points remained closed.

The rise in employment in the first quarter of 2021 is due to the calendar effect due to the bad data of last year, as well as the recovery of the market and production and by the tools enabled by the Government, according to industry sources.

At the close of the first three months of the current fiscal year, the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers had a staff of 249,500 workers, which represents a 12% progression compared to 222,200 people a year earlier. Of this total, 197,300 employees in this sector were men, 79% of the total, while the remaining 21% corresponded to female employment, with 52,200 employees.

In the channel sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, the quarterly employment volume was 324,300 people, 2.4% decrease compared to the 332,600 jobs a year earlier, which represents a loss of 8,300 jobs. 85% of the employment in the distribution and repair of vehicles in Spain was occupied by men until last March, with 275,700 people, while 15% corresponded to women, with 44,500 workers.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

