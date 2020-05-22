May 22, 2020 | 9:33 am

Representatives of the automotive industry in Mexico asked the governments of Puebla and Chihuahua for a virtual audience to review the sanitary protocols that they will establish in their plants to avoid massive contagion of coronavirus, in the face of the refusal to reactivate the industry.

In two letters, the National Autoparts Industry (INA), the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA) and the National Association of Producers of Buses, Trucks and Tractor-trucks (Anpact), said that they have a sanitary protocol that guarantees the return to work gradually and safely.

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) participated in the elaboration of this strategy, the groups wrote to Miguel Barbosa, Governor of Puebla and Javier Corral, of Chihuahua.

According to the associations, its protocol incorporates practices implemented in Asia, Europe and the United States, whose regions have already restarted operations.

The fact that the activities of auto parts manufacturers and automobile manufacturers could not be resumed would imply the disruption of the production chain in the North American region, as well as our clients in Europe and Asia,

stated in the letter.

If the industry does not reopen, in the short term there will be problems of competitiveness, jobs and the confidence of customers abroad, industrial organizations foresee.

Refusal for health security

During Thursday afternoon, Miguel Barbosa indicated that he will issue a decree to stop the resumption of activities of the automotive sector in the state on June 1.

In a press conference, the Puebla president indicated that the decree will be published in the coming days and he hopes that companies will respect it.

Let’s see if when I issue my decree they respect it, I hope so (…) that decree can be issued no later than tomorrow (Friday), so that they directly know the government’s position,

Barbosa declared, quoted by Animal Político.

In addition, on May 20, governors of the republic and federal authorities held a virtual meeting to discuss protocols for the industry.

Javier Corral, who was present at the meeting, said that his government will evaluate the conditions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The governors gave our point of view, making specific proposals and where once again it became clear that, in the case of Chihuahua, we will be evaluating the different conditions and considerations that we have imposed for ourselves in the process of reactivating economic activities,

Corral stressed.