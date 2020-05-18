Along with the automotive and construction industries, Saltillo and the municipalities of the southeastern region of Coahuila reopened this Monday the operation of outdoor markets, hotels, shopping malls and sports clubs. Read Deputies see risks in economic recovery plan

In addition to some 200,000 jobs that will be reactivated this Monday in the automotive and construction industries, the Regional Health Subcommittee agreed that service owners and employees will be active on Monday.

Along with the economic revival, it was established that any of these lines will restrict work, access and service to the population at risk, which is the responsibility of pregnant women, children and people over 60 years of age.

Service providers and clients should use a mouth cover, as well as having antibacterial gel availability and constantly disinfected areas. The restaurant-bars will only operate with restaurant service.

The Mayor of Saltillo, Manolo Jiménez, said that the municipalities will have staff to verify compliance with the regulations.

“The protocols corresponding to this stage are in place, in addition to an extra team for each municipality to monitor that they are carried out correctly, as well as the establishment of sanctions and fines for those who do not abide by preventive sanitary measures.”

In private clubs, contact sports will be avoided and common areas such as the gym, sauna, showers, changing rooms and swimming pools will not be able to operate. Market stalls on wheels must be spaced from each other and may not open on weekends.

