Automotive and tech weigh down the Hang Seng while waiting for the Fed

Shanghai (China), Jun 16 (.) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Hang Seng, closed today with losses of 0.7% led by car manufacturers and technology companies in a day marked by the awaits the decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The selective lost 201.69 points to 28,436.84, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, fell 0.99%.

Among the sub-indices, only Finance (+0.82%) advanced while Services (-0.26%), Real Estate (-0.43%) and Commerce and Industry (-1.83%) fell.

In the latter, the biggest drops were those of automakers such as BYD (-8.2%) or Geely (-4.11%) or those of digital giants like Meituan (-4.5%).

In real estate, the losses of CG Services (-2.09%) weighed more than the advances of China Overseas (+0.62%), while in the financial area the situation was much more positive, with the banking giants HSBC ( +1.58%) and ICBC (+1.41%) in green.

Mixed sign between the Chinese state oil companies, with Petrochina (+1.41%) on the rise and Cnooc (-0.22%) on the other side of the coin, in which it was also accompanied by another of the outstanding public values, the telephone operator China Unicom (-0.48%).

The business volume of the session was 138.350 million Hong Kong dollars (17.825 million dollars, 14.697 million euros).

