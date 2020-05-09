The IndyCar was given the green light to finally start the season in Texas next month, with a night race on June 6 with no fans.

The race, to be held at Texas Motor Speedway, was the next on the calendar and had not been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IndyCar and the directors of the circuit announced the details on Thursday and emphasized the health prevention measures.

IndyCar President Jay Frye said that they consulted with the president of the Texan circuit, Eddie Gossage, and the health authorities when developing a protocol to “ensure the safety of the participants, while also having an exciting return to competitions for pilots, teams and spectators who will be able to see it from all over the world ”.

Texas has hosted IndyCar races since the track was opened in 1997.

Texas Motor Speedway used to have the first race after the Indianapolis 500 Mile in late May, and hosted two contests a year between 1998 and 2004, including the one that brought the curtain down on the championship in the last six years of that span.

The inaugural race in June will be held on an abbreviated schedule. Practice, classification and race will be the same day. Strict access guidelines will be imposed to limit the presence of personnel on site, health tests will be carried out on all participants, and protective equipment will be given to all personnel that enter.

Social distancing protocols will also be respected.

“The United States needs the sport live and they will not believe what they will see when the Genesys 300 race is broadcast on television from Texas,” said Gossage. “The Indianapolis 500, one of the great sporting events in the world, was postponed until August due to the coronavirus, so all that accumulated energy, anticipation, frustration and anxiety will accompany the pilots.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said April 20 that NASCAR was in consultation with Texas Motor Speedway to develop a plan to compete and that his state welcomed amateurless racing. Gossage later said that his track is seeking a new date for the NASCAR race that was to take place on March 29, and that it is one of eight races postponed by NASCAR due to COVID-19.

NASCAR is scheduled to compete again on May 17 in South Carolina, and will remain close to the teams’ headquarters in North Carolina for the time being.

In a statement, Abbott and Gossage said racing “is part of Texas culture.”

“Americans are eager to see their favorite sports live and this race is an example of how we can conduct sporting events responsibly while keeping the health of participants and the public a priority,” they said in the statement.

