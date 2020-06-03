The Formula One season will finally kick off with consecutive races on the Austrian Grand Prix circuit in July as part of a round of eight races in Europe.

The Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg will host the races on July 5 and 12, the International Federation of Motorsports announced Tuesday.

The next race will be in Hungary on July 19, and then run a couple of races at Silverstone, home of the British GP, on August 2 and 9, after the British government agreed to exempt the elite sport from complying with the quarantine that it applies to foreign visitors.

Races were also scheduled in Spain on August 16 and Belgium on August 30. Italy will complete the European tour on September 6.

“For the past two months, Formula One has worked closely with all of our partners, authorities, the FIA ​​and the 10 teams to create a revised schedule so that they can run again in a way that is safe,” said the FIA. “Due to the fluidity of the current situation for COVID-19 around the world, details of the rest of the calendar will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Spectators will not be allowed on the slopes, although perhaps this will be possible later in the year if sanitary conditions allow it.

“At the moment it is anticipated that the planned races will be behind closed doors,” said the FIA. “But it is hoped that fans will be able to return to racing when it is safe.”

Four races were canceled this season due to the coronavirus pandemic: the inaugural one in Australia, Monaco, France and the Netherlands.

F1 is optimistic that it can carry out 15-18 of the 22 races on the calendar, reallocating the six that were postponed and completing the season in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.