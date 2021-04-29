AUTOMOBILE Magazine 508, now on sale: BMW M3 and M4

The number 508 of the AUTOMOBILE Magazine is already on sale with the first impressions of a legend such as the new BMW M3 and M4 Competition and the analysis of a saga as spectacular as that of the Porsche 911 Targa.

April 28, 2021 (11:50 CET)

AUTOMÓVIL 508 Magazine, on sale now

The most important magazine and specialist in sports in Spain is already on sale with interesting tests and contact details. The BMW M3 has been an icon for three decades and in its sixth generation it has impressed us Much as we have on the pages of this edition number 508. We have analyzed the two versions, both the M3 and its corresponding coupe version, the M4, always in a Competition variant.

But if the BMW M3 is a legend, it is no less a saga that has dazzled us for half a century and that is renewed every generation: the Porsche 911 targa. Taking advantage of the fact that we have tested the latest model of the family in the Targa 4S version, we have carried out an analysis of all the models throughout their history.

We complete the edition with an exclusive test of the Volvo P1800 Cyan, a prototype of more than half a million euros with an intense vintage flavor. And taking advantage of that contact, we also tried another Volvo but in its sportier version: V60 Polestar. A dynamic family and very different from everything.

And if you like sports and Formula 1You cannot miss the review of all the cars of this season with their characteristics and their novelties with the change of regulations.