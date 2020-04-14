A Suzuki Swift car flew through the air after impacting at high speed with a roundabout, which was shaped like a ramp

By: Web Writing

Poland.- In the last few hours, an amazing video began to circulate showing a car literally flying through the air after the driver was unable to avoid a roundabout.

After moving through the air for tens of meters, the car type Suzuki Swift It hit the wall of a church and ended up falling in the cemetery of said religious compound.

The events captured in the video occurred in a town located in Poland called Rabien during last Sunday.

Apparently, the driver took advantage of the fact that the streets were quite empty during the quarantine and therefore, drove his car at high speed. Considering the great height and speed the vehicle reached, it is surprising that the crew member has survived. According to press reports, the subject had alcoholic breath at the time of being helped by paramedics.